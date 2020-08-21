Dave Bautista Reportedly In Talks For The Witcher Season 3 Role

Up until the TV adaptation turned out to be a monster-sized success that dominated Netflix’s most-watched list to become the most popular show in the world for a spell, The Witcher had always been viewed as something of a niche property in the fantasy genre. The novels and books had always had a decent-sized fanbase, but they never managed to truly capture the zeitgeist until Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia came grunting onto our screens, leading to a massive surge in sales for the series across all forms of media.

With the cat out of the bag that an adult-orientated fantasy show had arrived to replace the Game of Thrones-sized hole in our lives, expectations for the second season have already reached dangerously high levels. And while the sophomore run may have finally resumed shooting last week having been shut down for months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, we still don’t know too much about what to expect from the next outing.

Henry Cavill's In Rough Shape In New Witcher Season 2 BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That hasn’t stopped speculation that several fan favorite characters could be making their live-action debuts, though, and we’re now hearing that a beloved MCU star is being eyed for season 3. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Netflix were developing a Witcher prequel long before Blood Origin was officially announced – Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista is reportedly in talks to join the ensemble.

Although we can’t confirm the role that’s being discussed for him, we’re told that it could be an original one. In any case, as an avid Dungeons & Dragons player, self-confessed pop culture nerd and collector of vintage lunchboxes, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Bautista has a huge interest in the fantasy genre, and as both an underrated dramatic actor and gigantic human being, he’d no doubt make a solid addition to the cast of The Witcher if he ends up deciding to sign on.