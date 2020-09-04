Jason Momoa might be a major movie star these days after headlining the single highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, but the DCEU’s Aquaman has clearly always had a soft spot for the small screen.

His 73-episode run as Stargate Atlantis‘ Ronan Dex marked the breakthrough role of his career, while he also famously played Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones, and remains one of the show’s most popular characters despite only appearing in eleven episodes. Even as his profile continued to rise, Momoa starred in two seasons of little-seen drama The Red Road, executive produced and took the lead in Netflix’s underrated historical actioner Frontier and has signed on for a second run of AppleTV+ sci-fi series See.

The 41 year-old will next be seen in the latest adaptation of seminal novel Dune, but after that the only project he has on the horizon is Aquaman 2, which is penciled in for release in December 2022. That leaves a pretty sizeable gap in his schedule, one that might be filled by a role in Netflix’s upcoming prequel series Blood Origin, which will act as a spinoff to The Witcher.

Trusted insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Momoa is being eyed for a major part in Blood Origin, which comes two weeks after WGTC first revealed that he was one of the streaming service’s top choices to join the cast. No stranger to either fantasy or down-and-dirty action fare, he’d certainly be able to rival Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia from a physical standpoint, and Momoa has also proven to be a much more charismatic presence than his DCEU stablemate.

If The Witcher prequel was to land a big name like Jason Momoa, it would go a long way towards convincing the fans who are skeptical of Blood Origin that the tale of the very first Witcher will work without Cavill’s meme-worthy protagonist.