Watch: Javicia Leslie Reveals New Look At Her Batwoman Suit

Javicia Leslie has given us a fresh behind-the-scenes look at her costume for the upcoming second season of Batwoman. Following Ruby Rose bowing out of the Batcave, there will be a new Scarlet Knight protecting Gotham City when The CW show returns, with Leslie – previously best known for God Friended Me, also produced by Arrowverse chief Greg Berlanti – playing Ryan Wilder.

Fans are eager to see this new heroine in action, with each little scrap of set footage proving exciting, and during WarnerMedia’s virtual presentation at CCXP last weekend, we got another glimpse of the actress in the Batsuit. As shared by Geeks of Color on Twitter, the clip sees the star discussing her threads as a costume designer applies the finishing touches. The whole suit is on show, too, except for the red wig and cowl.

Javicia Leslie gave us a new behind the scenes look at her as #Batwoman for the upcoming season! #CCXP pic.twitter.com/TP9twrPde0 — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) December 6, 2020

First Look At Javicia Leslie's New Batwoman Suit Revealed

As Leslie points out in the above clip, her costume has undergone some touch-ups compared with the one Kate Kane wore last season. Ryan’s design adds in a bit of extra color, with additional red detailing on the gloves and boots. What we don’t see here, though, is the revamped wig, which is curled and darker with red highlights. This was done to reflect Leslie’s natural hairstyle and to embrace the fact that a black woman is now Batwoman.

Away from her wardrobe, Ryan Wilder will make some other changes to how she fights crime as well. While Kate preferred to zip about on her Batcycle, Ryan likes to hit the town old school style in the Batmobile. Set pics and videos have already revealed the Arrowverse’s version of the iconic Bat-family vehicle, too.

Batwoman returns in just a few weeks’ time, as its season premiere airs on The CW Sunday, January 17th, making it the first of the Arrowverse shows to kick off.