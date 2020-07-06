What Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s New Roles Mean For His Walking Dead Future

The Walking Dead season 10 finale has been delayed, leaving the fates of the series’ characters in limbo. Some of the longest-running survivors we can presumably bank on being safe, but one who’s potentially in the danger zone is Negan. The former Savior leader has gone down the path of redemption these past two seasons and so a grand death that caps off his character development doesn’t seem out of the question. Plus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is about to be one very busy fella.

Earlier this year, we heard that Morgan was being considered for a role in season 3 of Amazon’s superhero series The Boys and last week, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the actor was in talks for an undisclosed part. It’s important to note that Kripke made clear that they’ll have to juggle things with his TWD commitments, but the fact that he’s on the cusp of joining another TV show does suggest the actor may be jumping ship.

What’s more, it’s also believed that Morgan will be reprising his role as Bruce’s father Thomas Wayne from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice in the upcoming Flash movie, which will take its cues from the Flashpoint comic book arc. If it comes to pass, Morgan would be playing an alternate version of Thomas who became the Dark Knight himself after his son was killed. Fellow TWD-er Lauren Cohan appeared opposite Morgan as Martha Wayne in BvS, but it’s less clear if she would return alongside him in future DCEU roles.

With Michael Keaton also turning up as his Batman, Morgan probably wouldn’t have an extended role in The Flash. So again, it is possible that he could take on both The Boys and a big DC blockbuster and still find time to star in The Walking Dead. However, an exit in the near future, if not in the season 10 finale then somewhere during season 11, does seem highly feasible if these two projects happen.

There’s no news yet on when AMC is going to air season 10’s final episode, though they do have a date in mind that they’re keeping under their hat. Watch this space for more.