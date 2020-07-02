Jeffrey Dean Morgan In Talks For The Boys Season 3 Role

Last summer, Amazon premiered a new TV series called The Boys, an adaptation of the beloved graphic novel of the same name. As you no doubt know by now, the show was a massive hit, bringing in tons of viewers for Amazon Prime and offering up a cynical take on superheroes that felt fresh and exciting throughout. It went over very well with both critics and fans and now, the company is gearing up for more. Which is good news.

After all, season 1 has left us hanging for a while and while we still don’t know a whole lot just yet about what showrunner Erik Kripke and his team have in store for us, viewers can rest assured that it won’t be long before they find out, as The Boys season 2 will premiere on September 4th.

Looking further ahead, though, and it seems season 3 is already beginning to take shape as well. A few months back, we heard that The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan was being eyed for a role and while speaking with Collider, Kripke confirmed that, saying he’s talking with the actor and trying to work something out.

“I absolutely have. There’s one role we’re already talking about. He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it.”

Who, exactly, JDM would play remains unclear, and as Kripke says, this isn’t a done deal just yet, but both parties are interested and it seems like a strong possibility that the actor will end up signing on. So long as they can work out the scheduling.

No doubt, Jeffrey Dean Morgan would be a great fit for the tone and overall vibe of the series and it’d be fantastic to see him show up on The Boys – even if it’s just a minor role. For now, though, we’ll just have to be patient and wait for further announcements from Kripke. But we’ve certainly got our fingers firmly crossed.