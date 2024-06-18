Jenn Tran has one dealbreaker that could heavily impact her season of ‘The Bachelorette’

With the upcoming season of The Bachelorette right around the corner, fans will soon see Jenn Tran navigating the usual chaos to find her true love — but is one innocent admission going to work against her?

Tran, who is the first Asian-American to lead any season of The Bachelor franchise, was previously aiming to win the heart of Joey Graziadei on season 28 but fell short, ultimately resulting in her own Bachelorette season, and the opportunity to choose between 25 men.

Before taping the show, Tran was asked a series of rapid fire questions on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast hosted by newlywed Bachelor Nation couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Tran answered a series of harmless questions about herself, such as would she ever skydive, to which she said “Yes.” So, don’t be shocked if she skydives this season. She was also asked, “What is your love language?” and she responded with, “Quality time.”

Finally, she was asked, “What’s a dating dealbreaker of yours?”

After hesitating momentarily, she gave a perfectly good response, saying, “Not being a family guy.”

However, there are multiple reasons why that might play a big role in her season.

First of all, just answering that question creates a problem thanks to the producers now knowing what her dealbreaker is, which means — given the history of the show — that they will likely give her exactly that, because conflict is good for ratings.

It’s also a problem because those who end up being her suitors will go out of their way to fit the description of “a family guy,” even though they might actually be the exact opposite. To Jenn’s defense, at the time of the interview, she had no idea she was going to be the next star of the series.

If all of the above does happen, viewers might see some significant drama during hometowns when the bachelorette visits the respective families of her final four.

So, if Jenn falls for a guy who is clearly not a family man, will she skydive out of that relationship, or will her dealbreaker be more of a deal-changer, and force her to reconsider her type? One thing seems certain for producers, which is that — from their perspective — finding true love has rarely been the franchise’s main goal.



A true love for ratings is more their theme.

