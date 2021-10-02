Jennifer Garner and Alias Cast Reunite For The Show’s 20th Anniversary

Jennifer Garner recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of her series Alias by reuniting with some cast members. The celebration was in honor of the series’ first episode premiering on ABC Network back in 2001.

The 49-year-old starred in the action thriller about a college graduate named Sydney Bristow (Garner) becoming an international spy trained for espionage and self-defense, according to IMDb. The series which ran from 2001 to 2006, also starred Michael Vartan, Gina Torres, Victor Garber, Kevin Weisman, and Merrin Dungey.

On Sept.30, Garner uploaded a video that featured past photos of the cast compared to clips of them at the party. The only person who didn’t attend the bash was the show’s creator J.J. Abrams. He couldn’t because he had an undisclosed prior commitment.

In addition to the 20th anniversary, Garner also celebrated another milestone that night by joining TikTok. The actress used the video from the party as part of her debut on the social media app.

Since Alias‘ cancellation back in 2006, there have been talks of a possible reboot. But in 2019, Abrams’s collaborator Maryann Brandon said during an interview with Awards Daily that despite having the conversation nothing has happened yet.

“We’ve talked about it. I’ve often asked him about it, and he’ll say, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ I have no insight whatsoever other than that. I mean, I love Jennifer Garner. She’s extremely good at what she does and so I would be happy if they did reboot it.”

Following Garner’s stint as Sydney Bristow, she continued to remain a well-known figure in Hollywood. The actress went to star in a series of films including 2007’s Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, and HBO’s Camping. She is currently starring in The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi film alongside Ryan Reynolds.