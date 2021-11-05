Jeopardy! Fans Outraged At Aaron Rodgers Hosting The Show Unvaccinated
It was recently reported that finding a new host for Jeopardy! was “a sh-t show” but the internet thinks we’ve hit a whole new level of ridiculousness. With news of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being unvaccinated and having caught COVID-19, it’s not just NFL fans that seem angry at the announcement.
Jeopardy! began to trend on Twitter today as outraged users shared their disgust for not just Rodgers, but for the staff of the show itself for not properly vetting guest hosts. Many big names across the media world have been chiming in on the news.
Check out some of their reactions below:
Quite a few people are suggesting Rodgers should host Fox News now, especially as he seems to be consulting with Joe Rogan over COVID-19 treatments.
While some have attacked the situation with clever puns…
Others have gotten downright creative in insulting the famous QB.
With fan-favorite LeVar Burton officially saying he doesn’t want the job, it leaves the producers of Jeopardy! in even more turmoil over who to make their permanent host. While Mayim Bialik is currently sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings, both have been surrounded by their own controversies.
As Mayim Bialik’s scheduling issues may deter her from hosting long-term at all, we can only wonder who will stand behind the lecture into the future. It doesn’t seem like it will be Aaron Rodgers that’s for sure. Though who knows if anyone will want to be the host of Jeopardy! at this point if this Tweet is true…