Jeopardy! Fans Outraged At Aaron Rodgers Hosting The Show Unvaccinated

It was recently reported that finding a new host for Jeopardy! was “a sh-t show” but the internet thinks we’ve hit a whole new level of ridiculousness. With news of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being unvaccinated and having caught COVID-19, it’s not just NFL fans that seem angry at the announcement.

Jeopardy! began to trend on Twitter today as outraged users shared their disgust for not just Rodgers, but for the staff of the show itself for not properly vetting guest hosts. Many big names across the media world have been chiming in on the news.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Did Jeopardy vet anyone? — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 5, 2021

the jeopardy search committee was a heat seeking clown missle — Astead (@AsteadWesley) November 5, 2021

Blood pressure lowered from just imagining the relief the “Jeopardy!” people have to feel at not having hired Aaron Rodgers — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 5, 2021

Quite a few people are suggesting Rodgers should host Fox News now, especially as he seems to be consulting with Joe Rogan over COVID-19 treatments.

Aaron Rodgers really chose to trust Joe Rogan and ivermectin over medical professionals and the vaccine. Man, Jeopardy down bad. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 5, 2021

did not picture an aaron rodgers' pivot from potential jeopardy host to fox news host but 2021 is 2021 — Aaron West (@oeste) November 5, 2021

While some have attacked the situation with clever puns…

I can’t believe Aaron Rogers hosted a game show and lied about being vaccinated! He put all of the contestants in Jeopardy — THE WAVE SLAYER ♋️ (@Indiana_GP) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers reputation is in … jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/6sT1jf1w9t — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) November 5, 2021

Others have gotten downright creative in insulting the famous QB.

With fan-favorite LeVar Burton officially saying he doesn’t want the job, it leaves the producers of Jeopardy! in even more turmoil over who to make their permanent host. While Mayim Bialik is currently sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings, both have been surrounded by their own controversies.

As Mayim Bialik’s scheduling issues may deter her from hosting long-term at all, we can only wonder who will stand behind the lecture into the future. It doesn’t seem like it will be Aaron Rodgers that’s for sure. Though who knows if anyone will want to be the host of Jeopardy! at this point if this Tweet is true…