Mayim Bialik May Not Be New Permanent Jeopardy! Host For Unexpected Reasons

It seems that the search for a new Jeopardy! host will keep on going, so LeVar Burton fans had better keep their fingers crossed! Despite recent reports from CNN stating that Mayim Bialik was currently in consideration to be the official permanent host, it looks like she might not actually be available to take on the role even if she wanted to.

In the latest What I’m Hearing news round-up by Matthew Belloni, reports are showing that her current commitments to Fox sitcom Call Me Kat would prevent her from being able to host the show. Bialik’s contract with Warner Bros. Television would require them signing off on her doing the show and then she would have to somehow schedule filming 230 episodes a year for Jeopardy! on top of Call Me Kat‘s season 2 and any potential future seasons.

Happy to be of service to my Jeopardy! family. There’s no place I’d rather be! pic.twitter.com/5ymzx21O8r — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) August 24, 2021

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said at the time of the Jeopardy! host announcement for her and Richards. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”

In the end, this may be for the best as with fans already trying to get her fired from the show for previous comments and certain political beliefs, it might have been more of a headache in an already difficult search for a new host to bring her on for the long run. At least RuPaul is still in the running to be the newt host of Jeopardy!, right?