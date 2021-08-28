‘I’m right here, bitch!’ RuPaul Wants To Host Jeopardy!

It seems no matter who Sony chooses to be the next host of Jeopardy! there always seems to be a problem. Mike Richards had to step away after previous comments and allegations of discrimination and harassment resurfaced online and previous offensive Tweets cost Ken Jennings the job. The current frontrunner for the role, Miyam Bialik, now has fans calling for her to be fired for her previous comments on healthcare, allegedly victim-shaming sexual assault victims, and for supporting Isreal’s occupation of Palestine.

While it seems that most fans simply want LeVar Burton to be confirmed as the host, it looks like a new and unexpected name has tossed his hat into the ring. While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, RuPaul commented on the situation with Richards during a special segment called “Gayer News.”

“Sources say the show is now looking for someone with poise, authority and natural intelligence. In gayer news, I’m right here, bitch!“

While many would suspect this is simply a joke, the fan reaction was quite powerful — enough to maybe turn some heads at Sony. It’s hard to deny the eight-time Emmy winner (and 2021 nominee) for Outstanding Host for a Competition Program, he has quite the resume to back up his claim to the trivia throne. With a total of 27 awards across various disciplines on his shelf and serious name recognition, the addition of this queer drag star might be enough to quell audience fears about a progressive host for the series going forward.

Would you watch Jeopardy! with RuPaul as the host? Should he be brought on to guest host the show for a week like other guests in the past?