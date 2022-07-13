Production has suddenly been halted on the ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ reboot in Atlantic City

It sounds quite a bit like things have already gone off the rails on MTV’s Jersey Shore 2.0 reboot, as it was tentatively being called. More than a decade after the original group “fist-pumped their way into our lives,” the network was planning to bring back an all-new group of roommates for a younger, somewhat less orangey generation.

However, according to TMZ, production was halted over the weekend less than a week after filming began at the new Atlantic City location, and all the production equipment has been packed up and taken away. The timing seems to indicate that the pause was sudden.

Although there are no known details yet, multiple sources confirmed to TMZ that one of the only reasons production would halt so suddenly would be personal issues among the cast members — “either they just don’t vibe or there was a behavioral issue.” The only official word from MTV is that “production has been paused.”

This latest development will undoubtedly be to the delight of the original cast, who apparently learned the news of the reboot along with the rest of the world back in May. They were decidedly, uh, not happy about it, and released a group statement in solidarity.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” the statement read. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world.”

“So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers,” the statement continued, adding: “Don’t forget to tune into Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

Original cast members have yet to comment on the news.