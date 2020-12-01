Jodie Whittaker Says She’s Devastated Over Doctor Who Co-Star Exits

Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker has revealed that she was “absolutely devastated” when filming co-stars Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh’s final episode. The duo have appeared in every installment of the Thirteenth Doctor’s era alongside Whittaker and Mandip Gill, but the pair are bowing out of their roles as Ryan Sinclair and Graham O’Brien in the upcoming holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks.”

The outing – which was shot last year along with season 12 – was tough for Jodie, with the actress revealing in a new interview that she had to be carried back to her trailer after filming because she was so overcome with emotion.

“Without going into any specifics about anything to do with character or what happens – just purely knowing it was the last scenes with myself and those actors – both of them had to carry me to my trailer,” she said. “I’ve not cried like that for such a long time. I mean, Brad couldn’t cope with it at all… and Tosin was like, ‘I really can’t cope with you getting so sad.’ I think that sums up how I feel. There was not a sense of relief in any way. And then I was like ‘Don’t leave me!’.”

She went on to add that she felt “bereaved” by their departure as the foursome had grown so close over their time on the show together. “That’s so unique,” she explained. “Everything to do with… you know, all of our journeys have been together, and have been as a family. And we’ve clicked like a family.”

“Revolution of the Daleks” follows on from the season 12 finale, with the Time Lord locked up in a space prison and her friends left behind on Earth, not knowing what’s happened to her. Enter Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), returning after a cameo in the last season, to help them save the day when the Doctor’s oldest enemies the Daleks return. Chris Noth is also back as the Trump-like villain Jack Robertson.

We don’t yet know how Graham and his step-grandson Ryan will be written out of the series, but Walsh has promised that the episode is a “poignant” one, while showrunner Chris Chibnall says that he hopes fans will judge it to be a “good send off” for the characters, regardless of whether they get a happy ending or not.

We’ll find out for ourselves how it’ll all go down when Doctor Who returns for one night only this New Year’s Day.