Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson’s grandfather in ‘Bupkis’

The cast of Pete Davidson’s upcoming TV series Bupkis continues to come together and it seems that the comedian with have plenty of iconic stars playing the fictional version of his family in the show.

According to Deadline, Joe Pesci has joined the cast of the show portraying Davidson’s grandfather.

Pesci is known for his iconic roles in GoodFellas, The Irishman, Casino, Home Alone, and more. Strangely, this will be the first regular TV show role that Pesci has taken since 1985 when he portrayed Rocky Nelson on NBC’s detective show, Half Nelson.

While Pesci may be the biggest name to join the show’s cast, in May it was announced that The Soprano’s star Edie Falco will play Davidson’s mother in the show. It remains to be seen who else joins the cast which is shaping up to be a star-studded production.

Bupkis is a fictional telling of Davidson’s life in the same way that Curb Your Enthusiasm is to Larry David. SNL boss Lorne Michaels will produce the show alongside Andrew Singer and Erin David. Davidson will be joined by Judah Miller and Dave Sirus to write and produce the show and I Want You Back’s Jason Orley will man the directorial duties.

Right now the cast of Bupkis appears to be coming together but there is no date for the show to air so those eager to watch will need to hold out for an official announcement.

When it does land, Bupkis will be available to watch exclusively on Peacock.