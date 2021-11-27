Joel and Ellie hitch a ride in ‘The Last of Us’ set video

HBO is sparing no expense when it comes to The Last of Us, with the episodic adaptation of the all-time console classic coming burdened with a big budget and even bigger expectations.

Each of the the ten installments are reportedly costing upwards of $10 million apiece, with $600,000 of that figure going directly into star Pedro Pascal’s pocket as part of a deal that’s made him one of the highest-paid actors in the history of television on a per-episode basis.

Then, when you factor in the worldwide popularity and universal acclaim that greeted the video game, hopes are high that we could potentially be talking about the best the genre has ever had to offer. Shooting is set to continue through to next summer, which has in itself raised questions about Pascal’s involvement in The Mandalorian‘s third season, but it looks as though The Last of Us is keeping him plenty occupied.

New set videos show his Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie heading off on a post-apocalyptic horseback ride, which you can see below.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) filming #TheLastofUs.



Our favorite duo ❤ pic.twitter.com/7laZ0mUnWG — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 24, 2021

Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) filming #TheLastofUs. pic.twitter.com/dRqThwsgjZ — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 24, 2021

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has just become the most recent example of what happens when you gear a live-action video game project too heavily towards the fans, a mistake The Last of Us has more than enough talent to avoid making.