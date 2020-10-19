John Carter TV Show Reportedly In The Works For Disney Plus

John Carter, once considered one of the biggest disappointments in cinematic history, is now gaining a new appreciation from fans nearly a decade after its initial release. Indeed, ever since its debut on Disney+, the oft-maligned intergalactic action film has been praised by some as an overlooked gem.

This newfound love for the movie has led those in charge to consider revisiting the franchise, too. Almost a year ago, we reported hearing rumblings about a potential TV show set in the same universe and now, insider Daniel Richtman is confirming that such a project is indeed in the works at the aforementioned streaming service.

Details are still scarce, but presumably, the planned series will act as a reboot. This likely means that many (if not all) of the cast will be replaced with different actors. Of course, Taylor Kitsch, who starred as the titular character in the original feature, probably won’t be too happy to hear this news. The 39-year-old has been a longtime defender of the flick and seemed pretty bummed out when the studio decided not to move forward on any sequels, though it’s hard to blame them considering the dismal performance of the first chapter.

Clearly, though, Disney believes that the problem was more with the execution than the source material and a newly imagined plot on the small screen might be a better option for the right creative minds to capture the magic of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ novels. Either way, this is definitely a developing story that fans are going to want to keep an eye on.

In the meantime, though, let’s hear your thoughts on the matter. Do you have any interest in a John Carter TV show, or do you think this is a franchise better left in the dust? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!