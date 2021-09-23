John Cena Likens Filming Peacemaker To Experience In WWE

After the massively successful DC film, The Suicide Squad hit theatres earlier this year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next entry into its story in the form of the HBO Max TV series, Peacemaker.

The show is set to star the titular character portrayed by John Cena both in the series and in the film and following his journey sometime after the movie attempting to bring peace to the world, no matter the cost.

Peacemaker is a unique character who truly believes they are fighting for what is right while still going ahead with some truly evil acts in the process. While this is quite the unique dynamic, Cena shared that he is no stranger to this role likening it to his time professionally wrestling for the WWE.

John Cena says that Peacemaker mirrors his experience in the WWE, believing he's the good guy but being greeted with jeers of "Cena sucks!" #TCA21 — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) September 22, 2021

Thanks to Decider.com’s Meghan O’Keefe for sharing on social media, Cena spoke on a panel at TCA 2021 sharing that both his role in the WWE and as Peacemaker made him “believing he’s the good guy while being greeted with jeers of “Cena Sucks!”

The series is completely written by The Suicide Squad’s director James Gunn who shared that the character’s design was made to be ambiguous not truly being either a hero or a villain. Furthermore, Gunn described the character as a “Fucked up Superhero”, but the show will bring more insight into the character’s past and likely solidify him more in the camp or hero or villain.

Peacemaker is set to launch in January 2022, exclusively to HBO Max.