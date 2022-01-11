John Cena teases Peacemaker/Black Adam crossover

This week brings the premiere of Peacemaker, HBO Max’s highly-anticipated spinoff from The Suicide Squad, which elevates John Cena’s title hero to center stage.

In preparation for its release, the star of the show has shared some insight into what he’d like to see happen in Christopher Smith’s DCEU future during an interview with ComicBook. One thing that the star doubled down on was his desire to see Peacemaker crossover with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam, who will make his debut later in 2022.

“That’s one heck of a movie poster, Peacemaker and Black Adam, I’ll leave it at that.”

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

As for co-star Holland, she suggested that Idris Elba’s Bloodsport (who also debuted in The Suicide Squad) would make a great sparring partner should Peacemaker get another season or two.

“I would say maybe if we could get maybe Idris’ character to come onto the show, that would be pretty awesome. Maybe get back into a little bit of that. I don’t know, man. I would work with any of the actors from The Suicide Squad again, that’s for sure. But I think that anything that the fans want to see I’m pretty into because it’s always fun to see these characters cross over from one project to the next.”

Last year, Cena suggested in another chat with the same outlet that he’d be more than happy to share the screen with his former WWE rival Johnson, in either the DCEU or Fast & Furious universes.

You know me. Ready, willing, and able. And answering the phone whenever it rings. I’m good. I Think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast [and Furious], or you talk about, now, the DC Universe. I don’t want to say we’re on a crash course and it’s inevitable. I want to because I’m a fan. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Tem me what he says.”

While there haven’t been any plans shared for the two characters to meet, there’s always a possibility it could happen in the future. Peacemaker launches on January 13, while Black Adam is scheduled to hit theatres in late July.