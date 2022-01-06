John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ is officially a hit on Rotten Tomatoes

Peacemaker, the very first DCEU TV series to come our way, is now just over a week from premiering on HBO Max. With the review embargo lifted, The Suicide Squad spinoff show’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed. And fans will be pleased to see that the John Cena vehicle is going down a storm so far.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Peacemaker is currently sitting at a strong 92%, meaning that it’s rated higher than its acclaimed predecessor at present, as The Suicide Squad has a Certified Fresh score of 90% on RT. Of course, Peacemaker‘s own critics’ rating is likely to lower to some extent as more reviews come in, but this is definitely an encouraging beginning for the series.

Its high opening rating is actually a little surprising, however, given that the first reviews have generally seemed to be mixed rather than as overwhelmingly positive as the 92% score suggests. Many critics seem to feel that Peacemaker is perfectly well made by writer/director James Gunn but that it struggles to stand out from the rest of the ever-crowded superhero genre.

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

There’s also been some criticism of the title character’s more unsavory edges from TSS being sanded off in order to make him a more likable protagonist.

Still, Cena’s performance as Christopher Smith, the world’s most violent pacifist, is being widely praised, as is the talented ensemble supporting cast surrounding him, which includes fellow TSS vets Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, Freddie Stroma and, of course, Peacemaker’s suitably patriotic eagle sidekick, Eagly.

Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max with the first three of its seven episodes next Thursday, Jan. 13.