Jon Bernthal Wonders Why The Punisher Never Joined The MCU

Official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon is a sticky situation, one that fans and even the people involved in the projects themselves can’t seem to agree on 100%.

Kevin Feige said that anything produced under the now-defunct Marvel Television banner was not part of official continuity, and both Agent Carter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were moved to the non-MCU Legacy Collection on Disney Plus, but the latter’s leading man Clark Gregg vehemently disagrees with that sentiment.

The Netflix shows originally existed in the same world as the movies, with several background references to The Avengers‘ Battle of New York present during early seasons, but those connections were ultimately dropped. The widely-expected return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home only muddies the waters further, and now Jon Bernthal has chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.

The actor is regularly fielding questions related to the Punisher wherever he goes, and in a new interview with Jake’s Takes, he was asked how he felt about never getting invited to join the party on the big screen.

“I don’t know, man. If they’re talking about it, they’re not including me in the conversation, you know what I mean? That’s all above my pay grade. I wouldn’t tell you even if I could.”

Bernthal is another ex-Netflix resident heavily rumored for an eventual comeback, even if the R-rated nature of the Punisher is very much at odds with the MCU’s staunchly family-friendly tone. Then again, if there’s room for Deadpool, then there’s surely space for Frank Castle.