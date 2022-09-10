Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni tease ‘Ahsoka’ at D23

Shooting on Disney Plus Star Wars series Ahsoka has been underway since the beginning of May, with Rosario Dawson following up her guest spots in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett by taking top billing in a solo series revolving around the longtime fan favourite.

Hailing from the dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the show has remained shrouded in some degree of secrecy, despite several major casting announcements being revealed. Most recently, Eman Esfandi was confirmed as Ezra Bridger, adding another animated icon to the live-action mix alongside Dawson’s Snips and Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren.

Hayden Christensen is also back as Darth Vader, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson additionally among the ensemble. Besides that, we haven’t been given an awful lot to go on in regards to Ahsoka, but Lucasfilm’s presence at this weekend’s D23 Expo has now offered up a raft of brand new information to tide over the fandom until the next batch of Star Wars content comes to streaming in the aftermath of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Taking the stage, Favreau heaped praise on what his leading lady has brought to the table, and fans should be excited.

“Rosario has been phenomenal. Every time she plays Ahsoka, she embodies the character more and more. Know that the people working on Star Wars love this stuff just as much as you do.”

Filoni added that “the character has found new legs with the work we’ve been doing, and The Mandalorian really set it up beautifully,” so while fans may be slightly disappointed that there wasn’t any footage on offer, there were still more than enough tantalizing teases to keep the buzz going.