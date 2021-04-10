Jon Favreau Rumored To Be Creating New Skywalker Character For Star Wars Reboot

Along with co-showrunner Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau has been hailed as the savior of the Star Wars saga, as he’s managed to avoid the divisive nature of the Sequel Trilogy with The Mandalorian and has created something that has achieved acclaim from fans and non-fans alike. It’s no surprise that Lucasfilm is developing various spinoffs that Favreau and Filoni will likewise exec produce, then, but it’s possible that they’ve also set the Iron Man director another task: to restore the Skywalker legacy in a major reboot of the franchise.

YouTuber Mike Zeroh has shared a wild rumor in his latest video, claiming that Favreau is creating “a brand new Skywalker” character for a Disney Plus series that’s in development. It’s said that this hero is based on Cade Skywalker from the Legends universe. In the old EU, Cade was a descendant of Luke. In the Disney canon, though, he’ll apparently be the son of Rey and Ben Solo, conceived through the Force, in a way that’s compared to the birth of Anakin.

Favreau’s allegedly running with the idea that “Ben Solo’s spirit and Rey are now one” and “she will give birth to Cade through the Force – very similar to what Shmi Skywalker did with Anakin.” Tron: Legacy star Garrett Hedlund has allegedly already been in discussions for the role. What’s more, Cade will be connected to Brie Larson’s rumored new heroine Maeve, who’s said to be even more powerful than Darth Vader, so presumably she would appear in the show, too.

Finally, Zeroh notes that this series is on course to drop on Disney Plus in 2024, with filming beginning sometime in 2022. Whether you believe this or not is up to you, as Zeroh’s intel has been hit-and-miss in the past, but you have to admit this supposed show would be interesting to see play out. Sure, it might fall back on Star Wars tropes a little bit, but maybe Jon Favreau would be able to make it work.