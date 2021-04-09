New Rumor Says Star Wars Reboot Featuring Rey’s Son Is Now In Development

Disney is reportedly considering a reboot of the core Star Wars storyline with a brand-new adventure set in a galaxy far, far away.

According to new details shared by reputable leaker and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, the House of Mouse is said to have given The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau the reins to this new project, which will see Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey Skywalker, give birth to a Force-sensitive son. Borrowing heavily from now non-canon Star Wars Legends material this child is said to be named Cade Skywalker and will be conceived immaculately similarly to Anakin.

Their spirits having become entwined during Rise of Skywalker‘s climax, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren is to be considered the father by proxy after the latter sacrificed his life force to revive Rey following the pair’s climactic showdown with Emperor Palpatine.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Continuing from this, Zeroh says that while Rey’s offspring will bear the name of a popular character from Legends, it’s currently unclear how the canon version will differ, if at all. For those that recall, Cade is originally described as a smuggler and bounty hunter able to harness the power of his ancestors and the son of Kol Skywalker, a descendant of Luke. How much of this will change with Favreau’s interpretation or, indeed, if any of the above is even accurate, remains to be seen but suffice it to say that such a venture would likely prove divisive among fans.

Do you think this is a worthwhile direction to take Star Wars in the future, or are you of the opinion that the entire Sequel Trilogy should be retconned? Sound off in the usual place below!