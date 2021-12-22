It’s been a little over a year since Julie and the Phantoms premiered on Netflix, and surprisingly, it was a hit to audiences of all ages. It gained a cult following and made waves on social media platforms like Tik Tok and Twitter. So it was almost certain that the Kenny Ortega original would get renewed by Netflix. This weekend though, Ortega and the cast took to Instagram to announce that Netflix had canceled the show and there wouldn’t be a second season.

Fans, of course, were outraged by this news. Not only did it take a year to hear anything, but to hear bad news is even worse. Immediately petitions began circulating to save Julie and the Phantoms by bringing it to another streaming platform.

Many know the show’s creator, Kenny Ortega, for his work with Disney on films such as High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls, and Descendants. Because of this, many fans are hoping Disney+ will pick up the show and continue their popular and successful partnership with Ortega.

Like so much of his extremely successful work, Julie and the Phantoms centers around music. In the show, Julie finds some unlikely bandmates in a group of ghosts and the musicians in various states of being alive try to follow their dreams together.

‘We Want Season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms’ is a petition for season two started by Rebecca den Boer last year. It’s since received over 90,000 signatures and continues to gain new signatures and comments every day. So if you’re a fan of the show and are still hopeful for another season, consider signing the petition!