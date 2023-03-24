K-drama ‘The Glory’ beats ‘You’ at its own game to soar on Netflix charts

With the global success of films like Parasite and shows like Squid Game, it’s fair to say Korean cinema and television are finally getting the praise they deserve outside their country of origin. The latest huge hit from the Korean peninsula to breach public consciousness in the West is the intense, often harrowing tale of revenge The Glory, which saw its second season released a week and a half ago.

Following a now-adult victim of horrific high school bullying, Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), as she exacts vengeance on the powerful, privileged people who tortured her with zero consequences, The Glory has struck a chord with audiences all over the world with its intriguing plot and fantastic acting performances. And we’re sure it doesn’t hurt that the cast is pretty hot, too.

‘i watch the glory for the plot’



THE plot: pic.twitter.com/QPFRIjb2jt — ‏ً (@cryeals) January 16, 2023

Like many of the breakout South Korean shows that have seen international success in recent years, the country’s strict and deeply entrenched class hierarchy comes under scrutiny, as does a cultural drive to appear perfect at all times. The Glory has earned praise for its plot twists and cinematography too, as well as its deep exploration of character.

the most historical thing the glory did was to let every single character carry the show pic.twitter.com/lB73lW08Iq — ⋆ (@ldh_simp) March 14, 2023

Although those familiar with Korean dramas won’t be too surprised that The Glory has seen success, the stratospheric nature of its popularity is still a bit of a shock. The show’s second season was the most streamed show on Netflix the week it was released, beating out the much anticipated (and hyped) second part of the fourth season of You in the ratings battle.

When we dig into the data, we see that it wasn’t even a close race; while You garnered an impressive 75.8 million viewing hours in its first week of streaming, The Glory racked up a massive 124.5 million hours, as per Deadline. The two shows have some similar themes, most notably that of the danger of obsession.

me sleeping tonight knowing that every character in the glory got what they deserved #TheGlory #TheGlory2 #TheGloryEp16pic.twitter.com/HtySzarySB — 🌥️ (@kdramatreasure) March 10, 2023

As a result, The Glory has joined the Netflix pantheon of Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo as a South Korean viewing figures powerhouse for the streaming service.

Season two of The Glory ended in a dramatic fashion, leaving the door open to a third season, but the show is yet to be renewed. Given Netflix’s penchant for canceling hit shows, fans are a bit worried we might never find out if Moon Dong-eun gets the sweet revenge she deserves, but others are more hopeful that the streaming service won’t pull the plug on this international hit.

You, however, has been greenlit for a fifth season, so hopefully, we’ll see another ratings race soon!