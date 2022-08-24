Kaiju cultists question the need for ‘King Kong’ projects to exist at 4 different studios

If you’re a King Kong fan, then you’ll be thinking that all of your Christmases have come at once, with Disney Plus becoming the latest to get in on the act of bringing the ruler of Skull Island to a brand new audience.

Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are teaming up to develop the first episodic project set exclusively in the Kong-verse, which is where things start to get confusing. As you’ll be aware, Legendary and Warner Bros. have already leaned upon the hulking simian as a key part of the multi-billion MonsterVerse.

On top of that, there’s also an animated show in the works at Netflix revolving around the skycraper-bothering brute, along with Apple’s own in-house series that’s set in the MonsterVerse with both generations of the Russell family set to star. Needless to say, the abundance of Kong-content has already been raising eyebrows.

I’m game. Kinda funny we’ll have Kong projects at Warner, Disney, Netflix, and Apple. Truly, a king (except when Godzilla comes knocking 😏). https://t.co/qxxOWm2X0r — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 23, 2022

In short, Disney Plus’ King Kong will operate independently of Netflix’s anime, and both of them will exist away from the established canon of the MonsterVerse, which was already a curious situation given that Warner Bros. are in charge of distributing the feature films, with Apple handling the short-form stories.

People are upset about Disney making a new King Kong show when I should point to how they made an underrated remake of Mighty Joe Young in 1998 with practical effects made and performed by Rick Baker! pic.twitter.com/AxpLQFL0VY — Rick (@RickDaSquirrel) August 24, 2022

King Kong is public domain, which is why Disney can make a completely separate project away from the current Kong franchise/universe. https://t.co/gaAEOtLjhF — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) August 23, 2022

First of all, surreal that Disney will tackle King Kong but I'm game. Second, James Wan's production company, Huh? I told you that idiot David Zaslav would drive him away! https://t.co/RK7esROhxI — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) August 23, 2022

Interesting that this King Kong series at disney+ is set to explore his origins as that is what's been rumored to be a focus of the Godzilla vs Kong follow up pic.twitter.com/MKZtL2v1Yn — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) August 24, 2022

How much Kong is too much? Well, it appears as though we’ll be getting our answer in the not too distant future, but it’s a remarkable resurgence for the title hero, who first made a cinematic splash all the way back in 1933, but has since found himself enjoying a level of cultural relevance not seen since Peter Jackson’s remake went ice skating back in 2005.