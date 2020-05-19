Kara And Lena Ship Trending On Twitter After Supergirl Finale

The season 5 finale of Supergirl mended Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor’s friendship, sending fans and “shippers” into a frenzied state when the episode came to a close.

Kara and Lena have gone through many ups and downs in their friendship. Though before the latest season, most of their interactions involved Kara lying about her secret identity as the Girl of Steel. That all changed when Lex Luthor revealed the truth to Lena at the end of season 4, destroying her trust toward Kara and hurling their relationship toward an inconsolable state. As such, Kara and Lena spent most of this year’s season competing or fighting with each other, to the point that Supergirl even treated her like a villain in several instances.

Fortunately for fans, and especially those who’ve always thought that these two should be more than just friends, Kara and Lena finally buried the hatchet and teamed up for the finale. While things haven’t exactly gone back to the way they were before the two fell out, Lena spent the majority of the latest episode going to great lengths to protect Supergirl. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the story wasn’t the one that the producers had intended as the finale to this season, but we still got a sense of conclusion, knowing that the pair will go into season 6 with an alliance stronger than before.

As you’d expect, fans are going crazy over Kara and Lena finally making up, which is why #SuperCorps is trending on Twitter. And here are just some of the things they had to say about this development:

you’re gonna tell me that this woman isn’t in love with kara danvers… pic.twitter.com/2nvl5T4oHP — randy (@luthorslgbt) May 18, 2020

N E WAYS YALL DONT FORGET THAT LENA SAVED KARA TWICE TONIGHT 😚 pic.twitter.com/0LzAYpTSbW — jeian | EMJAY DAY 🎉 (@bennetsbitch) May 18, 2020

i really want s6 addressing lena's abuse. i cant stress enough about how fucking insane it was to see lex screaming at her face one episode before and right the next day have lena saying "you can scream at me if you want i know i deserve it" to kara — cath (@lexaluthor) May 18, 2020

seeing kara get all soft and giggly around lena again after so long makes my heart so full they're really coming back to me oh my god pic.twitter.com/8MYhYQuxef — paula🥀 (@lenaluhthorx) May 18, 2020

So we're going back to the old boring dynamic between Lena and Kara. pic.twitter.com/8MVyUs4ZWj — Bubbly club soda 💫 (@Super_Valor) May 18, 2020

Are we going to talk about Kara's smile when she realised Lena didn't let her down and the kryptonite suit was materializing? In that exact moment she knew Lena was by her side again and that that she didn't lie. #Supercorp pic.twitter.com/b5OOgrVGhf — 𝗗𝗿. 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 (@lKDanvers_) May 18, 2020

Still can't believe they took the bus tho… also the way Lena almost took Kara's hand to pull her into LuthorCorp. Maybe next season….. pic.twitter.com/KLNOE9DtHc — Mango (君/준)🥭 (@beautyghost97) May 18, 2020

Shout out to the writers for realising their mistake with William too and dropping the romance. he gets kidnapped then shot but Kara treats him no different and then the significant moment is Lena being in on her secret and protecting Kara and Supergirl. We love to see it. — Sarah 🐈 Theo stan (@SarahBekett) May 18, 2020

We highly doubt that the two would make such a leap character-wise in upcoming seasons, but one thing’s for sure, and that’s that Kara and Lena are one of the biggest “ships” out there and fans certainly wouldn’t mind if the producers decided to go down this path at some point.

Tell us, though, what did you think about Supergirl‘s finale? As usual, sound off in the comments section below.