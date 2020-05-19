Home / tv

Kara And Lena Ship Trending On Twitter After Supergirl Finale

By 3 mins ago
x

The season 5 finale of Supergirl mended Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor’s friendship, sending fans and “shippers” into a frenzied state when the episode came to a close.

Kara and Lena have gone through many ups and downs in their friendship. Though before the latest season, most of their interactions involved Kara lying about her secret identity as the Girl of Steel. That all changed when Lex Luthor revealed the truth to Lena at the end of season 4, destroying her trust toward Kara and hurling their relationship toward an inconsolable state. As such, Kara and Lena spent most of this year’s season competing or fighting with each other, to the point that Supergirl even treated her like a villain in several instances.

Fortunately for fans, and especially those who’ve always thought that these two should be more than just friends, Kara and Lena finally buried the hatchet and teamed up for the finale. While things haven’t exactly gone back to the way they were before the two fell out, Lena spent the majority of the latest episode going to great lengths to protect Supergirl. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the story wasn’t the one that the producers had intended as the finale to this season, but we still got a sense of conclusion, knowing that the pair will go into season 6 with an alliance stronger than before.

As you’d expect, fans are going crazy over Kara and Lena finally making up, which is why #SuperCorps is trending on Twitter. And here are just some of the things they had to say about this development:

Supergirl Season 5 Finale Photos Tease Kara And Lena's Alliance
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

We highly doubt that the two would make such a leap character-wise in upcoming seasons, but one thing’s for sure, and that’s that Kara and Lena are one of the biggest “ships” out there and fans certainly wouldn’t mind if the producers decided to go down this path at some point.

Tell us, though, what did you think about Supergirl‘s finale? As usual, sound off in the comments section below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...