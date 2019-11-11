Katie McGrath’s Lena Luthor May Leave Supergirl This Season

Already this season, Supergirl has lost one of its regulars in the form of Mehcad Brooks’ James Olsen, who’d previously been with the show since its beginnings on CBS. Now, it’s looking like another major player in the Melissa Benoist-fronted series may also be about to check out in the form of Katie McGrath, who plays Lena Luthor.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff and that Katherine McNamara will be showing up in “Crisis,” both of which we now know to be true – that McGrath will be leaving Supergirl soon. We’ve been told that her exit will likely come towards the end of the current season – season 5 – but plans have yet to be set in stone, so she could stick around a bit longer.

McGrath joined the cast at the beginning of season 2, with Lena being established as the one good member of the Luthor family. Over the next couple of seasons, her friendship with Kara Danvers grew stronger. However, at the end of season 4, her brother Lex destroyed their relationship by revealing that Kara had been lying to her all this time and she was really Supergirl. This shattered Lena’s trust in the heroine and she’s currently going down a dark path, apparently living up to her evil family name, after all.

Supergirl Season 5 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Lena is a huge fan favorite, so this will be a blow to Supergirl lovers. However, what this does mean is that we could get a really thrilling, dramatic conclusion to her arc this season. Will she continue towards villainy, or perhaps realize her mistakes and manage to redeem herself before she leaves the show?

Yesterday’s episode, “Confident Women,” was an important one for Lena as it explored her shared history with Andrea Rojas. This week looks to be a big week for her, too, as Kara will uncover her secret, at least according to this synopsis:

“Supergirl finally learns the truth about Lena while tangling with Leviathan. J’onn J’onnz makes a discovery about his brother’s whereabouts.”

Supergirl 5×7 “Tremors” airs on The CW this Sunday, November 17th.