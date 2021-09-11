Karl Urban Confirms The Boys Season 3 Has Wrapped Shooting

Season 1 of The Boys proved to be so popular that fans were furious when Amazon altered the release model for the sophomore run of episodes. Whereas the first batch had arrived all at once and could be easily binged in a single sitting, the streamer decided to debut the opening three installments of Season 2 before relying on a good old fashioned weekly rollout for the following five.

Showing impatience that bordered on petulance, some so-called ‘fans’ decided to review bomb the show on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, while others were left befuddled at the fact The Boys was only thee episodes in length, as if new adventures of your favorite TV projects arriving every seven days was a relic of some distant, forgotten past.

The good news is that Karl Urban has taken to social media and confirmed that shooting has now wrapped on Season 3, but the bad news is we’ll probably have to wait until at least the middle of next year to see what the future holds for Billy Butcher and the gang. You can check out the actor’s post below, which comes bearing the requisite celebratory caption.

On the plus side, we’re getting monthly installments of the viral Seven on 7 to tide us over until either Amazon or showrunner Eric Kripke announce an official release date, but it’s still going to be arduous. The Emmy-nominated smash hit is officially one of the biggest shows on television, and we can’t wait until The Boys are back in town.