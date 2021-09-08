Watch: The Boys Season 3 Teaser Reveals Vought+ Streaming Service

Season 3 of The Boys hasn’t even finished shooting yet, with the most recent spate of set photos revealing Antony Starr’s Homelander playing to an adoring crowd, but the viral marketing campaign is already well underway.

The Seven on 7 newscast arrives on the seventh of each month, and will continue to do so up until The Boys returns to our screens. It’s an ingenious way to keep the buzz simmering away in the background, while also teasing what could turn out to be some significant plot points.

The last edition revealed that Starlight’s ex-boyfriend Supersonic is back on the scene, after they were previously romantically involved as part of the Young Americans when he was known as Drummer Bay, which could spell bad news for Hughie. The latest Seven on 7 offers up the usual array of in-canon tidbits including A-Train’s music video, but the most noteworthy aspect is the impending launch of Vought+.

The Boys has been happy to skewer the superhero genre and the latest print and online media trends in equal measure, so it’s fitting that the rise of the streaming service is next in the firing line. Vought launching their own platform probably isn’t going to be a good thing given the company’s propensity for misinformation, misdirection and manipulation, but with no official announcement for the Season 3 premiere forthcoming, we should be getting a few more Seven on 7 installments to tide us over in the interim.