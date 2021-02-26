Karl Urban Returns As Billy Butcher In The Boys Season 3 BTS Photo

Production is finally underway on season 3 of Amazon’s smash hit superhero series The Boys, which blew up in popularity when Prime Video subscribers caught wind of the buzz surrounding it after the first run of episodes dropped in July 2019, and throughout the second wild adventure for Billy Butcher and the gang, it was frequently the only one of the Top 10 most-watched streaming shows that wasn’t part of the Netflix library.

Those numbers are only going to grow, too, with The Boys now firmly past the point of being a cult favorite, and at this stage, it can realistically be called Amazon’s marquee TV series, not to mention one of the most popular small screen projects on the planet.

Executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke has been teasing bigger, better and crazier things for season 3, including an entire episode based around a Supe orgy that promises to push the boundaries of what you can get away with on television. And now that cameras are finally rolling, star Karl Urban has taken to social media and revealed the first look at himself fully back into character as the foul-mouthed Billy Butcher, which you can check out below.

The season 2 finale shuffled some major pieces around the board, and following the addition of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, as well as the promise of the wildest batch of episodes yet from all of the major players, the hype is already beginning to steadily rise. With the cast and crew fully back in the swing of things, The Boys should hopefully be returning to our screens long before the end of 2021, but between now and then, there are inevitably going to be plenty more hints of the carnage to come.