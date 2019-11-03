Katee Sackhoff Teases Her Return To The Flash For Season 6

A fan favorite foe is returning to face Team Flash!

Katee Sackhoff has teased her comeback to The Flash on Twitter this week by sharing a GIF that features her hand uncovering the show’s logo on the opening page of a script. Note that her nails are painted black, the signature color of her character Amunet Black.

Sackhoff first appeared on The Flash back in season 4. Debuting in “Girl’s Night Out,” Amunet ended up starring in five episodes of the season as a recurring antagonist, particularly notable for her rivalry with Caitlin/Killer Frost. She sat out season 5, but she was still mentioned a couple of times. Now, it looks like we can expect the metal-controlling villain to cause more havoc in Central City later on in season 6. Specifically, she’ll be coming back in the second half of the run, going by where filming is at right now.

Amunet isn’t the only season 4 character returning in season 6, though. This Tuesday’s episode, “Kiss Kiss, Breach Breach”, will see Danny Trejo back as Breacher (real name Josh), the dimension-hopping dad of Cisco’s ex Gypsy, who’s not been on the show for the last couple of years.

Here’s the official synopsis for more on what to expect:

“Cisco’s faith in his ability to fill Barry’s shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso.”

Following this episode, we’ll only have four more to go until we hit “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the milestone Arrowverse crossover which The Flash has foretold will feature the death of Barry Allen. Obviously, we know he won’t stay that way for long, but how he avoids this fate is the biggest question right now. In the meantime, season 6 continues weekly on The CW.