Katee Sackhoff Would Rather Watch The Mandalorian Than Battlestar Galactica

Katee Sackhoff has built up something of a reputation for playing no-nonsense characters in the sci-fi genre. The actress scored her big break portraying Kara Thrace in the 2003 Battlestar Galactica miniseries, which proved so popular that it launched a full-blown revival that ran for four seasons, and over the course of those 76 episodes, it gained a well earned reputation as one of the finest TV shows of the modern era.

Sticking with sci-fi, Sackhoff has since gone on to lend support in Vin Diesel’s Riddick, play the Pink Ranger in Joseph Kahn’s stylish and gritty fan film Power/Rangers, headline low budget intergalactic adventure 2036 Origin Unknown and take top billing in Netflix’s existential and extraterrestrial drama Another Life, which was renewed last year for a second season.

Of course, the 40 year-old also joined the Star Wars universe to voice Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars and Rebels, with the fan favorite character having made the jump into live-action last week when she appeared in The Mandalorian. Fans were very much on board with the decision, and there are already rumors that the actress could end up getting a spinoff series of her own.

Despite starring in two of the most popular sci-fi shows of the 21st Century, though, Sackhoff admitted in a recent interview that she’d much rather watch The Mandalorian than Battlestar Galactica given her lifelong Star Wars fandom.

“I’ve never seen Battlestar Galactica in its entirety in the finished product. Once I watch it one time I sort of put it to bed and I move forward with the character or I put the character to bed, as well. And so it’s strange for me to watch myself. I will absolutely watch this. As a fan of the series and the world, I have to watch this. I have to. I have to take my own insecurities out of it and just watch the darn thing.”

Not a lot of actors tend to watch their own projects back once they’re done with them, but as a fan first and foremost who joined the cast after the first season had already aired, Sackhoff was already fully invested in The Mandalorian long before she agreed to reprise the role of Bo-Katan. And we can’t wait to see where she pops up next in that galaxy far, far away.