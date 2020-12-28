Keanu Reeves Rumored To Be In Talks For MCU Disney Plus Show

Everyone knows at this stage that Keanu Reeves finds himself locked in an eternal tug of war between Hollywood’s two biggest superhero franchises, both of whom would love to have him signed on for one of their upcoming projects. Kevin Feige is hardly shy about it, either, with the Marvel Studios boss admitting that he regularly speaks to the beloved actor about any number of roles in his shared universe.

Over the summer, it looked as though it was coming down to a straight shootout between the MCU’s Ghost Rider reboot and a long-awaited sequel to 2005’s cult hit Constantine, which would be retrofitted to act as part of DCEU continuity. And while those particular lines of inquiry have quietened down considerably over the last few months, the latest addition to the rumor mill claims that Reeves is talking to Marvel once again.

According to Small Screen, the Bill & Ted Face the Music star is discussing a major part in one of the upcoming Disney Plus exclusives, of which there are many to choose from. Keanu Reeves could literally play anyone or anything in the MCU and the fans would be on board, but tipster Mikey Sutton did recently posit that Ghost Rider might be back in play alongside a number of other horror-tinged shows. That being said, for now, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt.

After all, Keanu Reeves is busy up until the end of next year anyway with John Wick: Chapter 4 and 5 set to shoot back to back, and it seems incredibly speculative at this stage to float his name in conjunction with a project that hasn’t even been officially announced yet. Especially when Marvel already have 25 movies and TV shows in development.