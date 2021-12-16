Kelly Clarkson, who rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol, has been in the limelight ever since. She’s currently a voice coach on The Voice and appears regularly on her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

That kind of public profile naturally bleeds into curiosity about her public life, and unfortunately, Clarkson recently went through a rough divorce with her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

“I regret nothing. I feel like that’s what shapes you,” Clarkson said on the Love Someone With Delilah podcast. “It’s what makes you a better person. It’s what makes you recognize, ‘OK, I missed those red flags. I missed that, or I ignored that on purpose.'”

She joked that she almost called her next album “Red Flag Collector.” And while the singer expressed a disinterest in marrying again, love is a different story if you can fit into her busy schedule.

Clarkson also talked about the divorce on a recent episode of her talk show with guest Andy Cohen; she opened up about being newly single and what it feels like to be out there again.

“When I’m on dates with people, I always want to know what they think is funny and what shows they watch,” Cohen said. “It’s a great way to figure out, to me, can we hang together?”

Kelly said it’s not that easy for her.

“I’m not good at that. I’m always like that person that’s like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe they’re having an off day,'” she replied.

Cohen said drinking alcohol on a first date is a good way to “let your guard down,” but Clarkson shared that it takes a lot for her to give up a whole evening with a potential mate. I might be more of a coffee person like I don’t know if I’m ready to invest in an evening with you,” Clarkson said. “I’m going to be single forever.”

Take a look at the clip below.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years together. The former couple shares two kids: River, 7, and Remington, 5. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

A court also recently ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock $150,000 a month in spousal support and $45,000 in child support per child. Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

She previously opened up about how the divorce affected her on the show.

“What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids,” she said. “And divorce is never easy. And we’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Blackstock, a music manager, met Clarkson at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 when he was still married to his ex-wife. They reconnected in 2012 and married in Tennessee.

In 2017, she gushed about the relationship.

“I was single for, like, ever,” Clarkson. USA Today. “But once I found someone I fell in love with — we’ve been together four years — honestly, it still feels like the first week. We’re just still crazy about each other. I know we’re going to be great parents.”

Things change, but fortunately, Kelly Clarkson breakup songs always deliver.