AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself is a dark take on standard sitcoms like Kevin Can Wait, and now, fans of the show know when its second and final season is coming to bring the titular character’s world down, and Allison’s housewife life to a deserved ending.

An article in Deadline Hollywood today reveals the Annie Murphy-helmed show will be back Aug. 22. The first two episodes will be available to stream on AMC Plus, and subscribers will get access to an additional episode in advance each week. The show left us on a cliffhanger with a character learning of Allison’s plot — with her peer, Patty — to kill her husband, and the show’s official Twitter account is having fun teasing fans with whether the characters will end up accomplishing their murderous intentions.

Start saying your goodbyes.



The final season of #KevinCanFHimself premieres August 22 on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/rW5Eh6GYy8 — Kevin Can F Himself | Full Season on AMC+ (@KevCanFHimself) July 18, 2022

Response has been enthusiastic so far. Fans are expressing their excitement with exclamation points, the word yay and, for one, the show reaching an early conclusion is unfortunate. He has been enjoying it so much, he resorted to a gif to express his slight grief;

When you see the date for the new season of @KevCanFHimself and then when you see "final season". Thank you for all the work you have all done to bring is a truly wild and unique experience. I can't wait to see what this season has in store. pic.twitter.com/BksVs5rfBu — Brandon Ramos (@im_anonhuman) July 18, 2022

For another, their highest hope is Murphy’s character and her friend beside her on the grave have an LGBTQ+ moment;

Audiences will find out soon enough. Kevin Can F**K Himself is created and executive produced by Valeria Armstrong, Rashida Jones, and Will McCormack. Other creatives involved include Craig DiGregorio, Sean Clements, and Colin Walsh. The series also stars Brian Howe, Raymond Lee, Sam Park, Jamie Denbo, Candice Coke, and Erinn Hayes is making a guest appearance this year.