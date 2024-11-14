Kevin Costner was ‘very upset’ his character wasn’t going in the direction he wanted in season 2

Kevin Costner doesn’t sound thrilled with how the producers of Yellowstone handled his character’s exit in Sunday night’s season 5, part 2 premiere episode — and it isn’t the first time he’s been disappointed about his storyline.

Image from Getty

The Oscar winner’s character, John Dutton, was killed off at the beginning of season 5, part 2 premiere on Sunday. His death was staged to look like a suicide. However, it was revealed later in the episode that his son Jamie’s girlfriend, Sarah Atwood, hired a hitman to take him out. Costner announced on June 20 that he was leaving Yellowstone. However, he was still featured heavily in the show’s season 5 part 2 trailer.

“I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide. That doesn’t make me wanna rush to go see it,” Costner told “The Michael Smerconish Program” on Monday. “I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ I’m not in this season,” he said.

There have been rumors that Costner, 69, had grown uncomfortable with the direction of his character and that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridon, 54, blew off his concerns and told him to stick to acting. Sheridan addressed these claims in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

‘I recall him winning a Golden Globe’

“There was a time in season two when he (Costner) was very upset and said the character wasn’t going in the direction he wanted. I said, ‘Kevin, you do remember that I told you this is essentially The Godfather on the largest ranch in Montana? Are you that surprised that the Godfather is killing people,'” said Sheridan.

The 69-year-old star’s character, whose primary focus is on his family and ranch, was portrayed as having difficulty finding revenue streams to keep his ranch afloat. “Kevin felt season two was deviating from that, and I don’t know that he was wrong. In season three, we steered back into it,” said Sheridan. “And I recall him winning a Golden Globe last year for his performance, so I think it’s working.”

Fans disgusted over how John Dutton’s death was portrayed

Photo via Paramount

Costner isn’t the only one disappointed by how his character’s death was portrayed. Many longtime fans of the series are furious about how the show handled his character’s departure.

“Fans like myself, and many others, are deeply disappointed by how his character’s departure was handled. Killing off John Dutton in such a meaningless manner undermines the heroism and genius that Kevin Costner brought to the role,” one person commented on the show’s official Instagram account.

“Would have preferred he died in a shoot out fighting for his land. I think suicide was an easy out for the script writers,” another person said. “Im sorry, but killing Kevin in the most devastating way possible was such a low blow to the character. I dont know if I can continue watching it,” a fan miserably added.

