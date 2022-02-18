Kevin Feige explains how he sold Oscar Isaac on ‘Moon Knight’

Oscar Isaac is no stranger to either Disney franchises or comic book adaptations, having already lent his talents to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse, and the animated Spider-Verse series, but Moon Knight is shaping up to deliver the best of both worlds.

The title character has been a fan favorite ever since debuting back in 1975, and with the weight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine being thrown behind a big budget streaming exclusive, expectations are high that we could be in store for something special when the show premieres on March 30.

Isaac has admitted that he didn’t know a whole lot about Moon Knight before he was pitched the project, and in a recent interview with Empire, chief creative officer Kevin Feige explained how he approached the leading man.

“We’ve always loved Moon Knight… he always fascinated us as something we hadn’t seen before, [so] when the Disney Plus idea came up, it quickly became one of the first things we wanted to do, because we loved the story. We’d always liked [Isaac]… and he clearly likes this world – Star Wars, X-Men – but we hadn’t found the right thing, necessarily,” he continued. “We started talking, and he had a couple of outside-the-box ideas that we were like, ‘Maybe this could work..: And spoiler alert: they do.”

As one of the most talented and versatile actors in the business, Isaac wanted to make sure he wanted to bring his own ideas to the performance, admitting that he didn’t want to simply throw on a costume and do what he was told.

“In a way it was a test. Do they want me to bring my creativity to this, or do they want a company man who will do whatever they say?”

It’s become a bit of a cliche for the MCU to tout each new feature film or television offering as something we haven’t seen before, but that genuinely appears to be the case for Moon Knight, and fans couldn’t be more excited about it.