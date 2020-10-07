Kevin Hart Reportedly Developing New Netflix Show

Over the last decade, Kevin Hart has burst onto the scene to become one of the world’s most popular standup comedians and a successful movie star, and having launched his own company HartBeat Productions, the 41 year-old shows no signs of slowing down in the near future as he continues to grow his empire on both sides of the camera.

He might have been sidelined as Dwayne Johnson’s favorite running buddy in favor of Ryan Reynolds, but the diminutive comic could be set to follow his Central Intelligence and Jumanji co-star to Netflix, with insider Daniel Richtman claiming that Hart is reportedly developing a new TV show for the streaming service that he’s set to produce, write and star in, although further details remain unclear.

No stranger to the world of streaming already having starred in Qubi’s meta Die Hart alongside John Travolta, which saw him attend Action Movie School in order to broaden his career horizons, the smart money would be on his in-development Netflix project also leaning heavily into the sort of comedy that brought him mainstream attention in the first place.

Kevin Hart will next be seen making a rare foray into dramatic territory in Fatherhood, which hails from Academy Award nominated writer Paul Weitz, with the only other projects on his upcoming slate being the third entry in the rebooted Jumanji franchise and what’s rumored to be a much bigger role alongside Johnson in the Hobbs & Shaw sequel. In theory, then, he’s got more than enough time to bring a Netflix show to life, which would bolster the platform’s lineup of original content and see them secure the talents of yet another major star.