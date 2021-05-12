Kevin Smith Teases Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Reveal This Week

Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation will begin a new era for He-Man, Skeletor, and all their toyetic pals. The show is being developed for Netflix by Smith in collaboration with Castlevania‘s Powerhouse Animation and boasts an impressive voice cast. Chris Wood and Mark Hamill are playing He-Man and Skeletor, with support from Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Conroy, Henry Rollins, Tony Todd, Phil LaMarr, and Jason Mewes.

Revelation won’t be a reboot, but a sequel that picks up where the original 80s show left off. In previous interviews, Smith has teased an epic ongoing story and has said he’s blown away by the animatics. Now it’s looking as if a full reveal is imminent. During his Fatman Beyond podcast he said:

“I believe…this week perhaps, you may be seeing some imagery. I think some of the first press is breaking. I’m not sure if I’m at liberty to say, but there’s a preview coming. I did an interview for it, and I had to approve images, so I know you’re going to see the first images ever released. I think that’s this coming week.”

In addition, a teaser trailer is complete and just waiting to be dropped. Smith described it as:

“Fucking phenomenal. It’s about a minute and a half. They found a piece of music that’s just absolute chef’s kiss, especially with the material. It’s wonderful. Like I know this fucking series in and out, and it made me go back and start watching it again. I was like ‘Holy shit. … “That Netflix marketing department, they know what the fuck they’re doing. That’s the trailer I saw. It’s a great spot, so I can’t say when you’re going to see it, but if I’m seeing it now then it’s coming fairly soon.”

There have been indications that, like Castlevania, Netflix greenlit a second series long before the first was released. A big clue is that Mark Hamill returned to the studio to record more Skeletor dialogue in late 2020, so the inaugural thirteen episodes of season one might be just the first chapter in a massive Eternian tale.

It’s very likely that the teaser will also confirm the release date, giving us a spot to mark in our calendars for the return of one of the greatest 1980s cartoons ever. I’m particularly hyped to hear Hamill’s Skeletor, especially as we’re apparently getting episodes devoted to fleshing out the bony bad guy’s motivations.

Smith seems to be certain that the Masters of the Universe: Revelation reveal will happen over the next few days, so watch this space.