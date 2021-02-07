Kevin Smith Reacts To This Week’s Big WandaVision Twist

Even if you’re not a particularly big fan of his work as a filmmaker, you can’t help but admire Kevin Smith’s enthusiasm for all things pop culture. While his reactions might veer into hyperbolic territory on a regular basis, he’s clearly got a huge emotional investment in a number of properties, with WandaVision proving the latest object of his affections.

The 50 year-old has been praising the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus exclusive series on a regular basis, and he shares the opinion held by most fans that star Elizabeth Olsen should definitely find herself under consideration for an Emmy. Perhaps the most surprising thing is that the show hasn’t brought him to tears yet, with Smith previously revealing that he’s been reduced to a bubbling wreck by the most trivial of things, which includes but isn’t limited to a two-minute trailer for Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and Wonder Woman 1984‘s invisible jet.

The View Askewniverse creator has been reacting to WandaVision like clockwork, and he’s clearly making watching each new episode one of the first things he does every Friday. True to form, Smith has now heaped even more praise on the shocking events of “On a Very Special Episode…”, and even compared it to one of his most well-known pastimes for good measure, as you can see below.

When @wandavision drops, I blaze through it like it’s a infused pre-roll. So after this week’s chapter, I’m High As Fuuuuuck! What a way to end an episode! And what a way to start it! And all those other scenes in the middle rocked too! I love this show so fucking much it hurts! pic.twitter.com/E0uKT3JJ34 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 5, 2021

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

WandaVision continues to offer a completely unique look at the MCU on a weekly basis, and there are still four weeks left for things to get even crazier. Wanda certainly looked just as surprised as the viewers at home when Evan Peters showed up as Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men timeline, and the mystery will only continue to deepen as to what exactly is going on in WestView.