Kiernan Shipka will ‘always jump at the chance’ to play Sabrina

Sabrina fans rejoice! After an abrupt end to the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, audiences will get to see the character again in a crossover event with Riverdale. Even more exciting is actress Kiernan Shipka’s revelation in an interview with ComicBook.com that she is very open to reprising the character in even more projects.

Shipka stated:

“I love Sabrina and I will always jump at the opportunity to step back into that role, it didn’t necessarily feel like I was closing something out entirely. I love her and she’s such an important part of my life, too. So I definitely, in the foreseeable future, would not decline another opportunity to put on the headband.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ran for 4 seasons on Netflix, and is a reimagined telling of the Archie comic book series of the same name developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Although there was not an official reason given for its cancelation, Shipka’s co-star Ross Lynch, who played Harvey Kinkle, said in an interview with NME that it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “We probably would have had 10 more episodes had COVID not happened.”

There is still hope for more of this Sabrina iteration; Aguirre-Sacasa has developed a comic that begins where the series left off, and a cartoon series called The Occult World of Sabrina. He has expressed interest in doing a live action movie and bringing back the series. He mused: “My plans are to work on the comics and build up that library with the hopes that one day we can do a stand-alone movie or hopefully bring back the series.” With Shipka’s willingness to play the character, it looks like we can expect more Sabrina in the future.