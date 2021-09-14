Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Reportedly Returning For Hawkeye, May Look Different

Vincent D’Onofrio, the actor who played Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk in Netflix’s Daredevil series, might be returning to the role for the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney Plus.



According to a new report by Lizzie Hill of The Cosmic Circus, D’Onofrio will be reprising the role of Wilson Fisk for Hawkeye. The report also indicates the character may appear different from what he did in Daredevil and will be “larger than life.”



Hill goes on to say Fisk will be “large and in charge”, possibly hinting that the character will be the main antagonist Clint Barton faces when the show comes out this November. As a final nugget of information for fans to get excited about, the report also notes that Fisk may appear again in Hawkeye spinoff, Echo.

While this all may sound very exciting to fans of D’Onofrio’s turn as the Kingpin during the now canceled Daredevil series on Netflix, it’s worth taking this news with a grain of salt, as Hill claims to be an insider with knowledge of the project, but nothing has been officially confirmed as yet. With that said, D’Onofrio does not appear to be quelling rumors about his potential comeback at all, and has even liked a number of tweets expressing excitement at the possibility.



Outside of Daredevil and now potentially Hawkeye, D’Onofrio has led a storied acting career, appearing in high-profile films including Men In Back, Full Metal Jacket, and Jurassic World. To see some of his latest work, you can catch him in The Eyes of Tammy Faye playing the conservative activist and Southern Baptist televangelist Jerry Falwell when it debuts on September 17.