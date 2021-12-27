Kingpin star weighs in on ‘Hawkeye’ watch reveal

Such is the intense level of dedication and commitment fans have to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something as trivial as a watch has sparked an intense debate among franchise supporters, bringing into question the canonical status of multiple former TV properties as a result.

Hawkeye saw the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who says he’s playing the same character we first met on Netflix’s Daredevil. Similarly, Kevin Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox will be the MCU’s Daredevil from here on out, so does that make the three-season series part of mainline continuity? We’ve no idea.

On the other side of the coin, the reveal that Laura Barton was Agent 19 all along would fly in the face of Adrianne Palicki playing Bobbi Morse on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which fans have obviously noticed. Speaking to Deadline, D’Onforio admitted he’s curious to learn more about the timepiece, just like the rest of us.

“I’m trying to figure it out like everyone else. I’m in the same boat: I really need more information.”

If there’s any justice in the world, we’ll be seeing Linda Cardellini kicking all sorts of ass in the MCU eventually, after she’s spent the better part of a decade as ‘Exposition and Reaction Shot Wife’. The actress deserves better, and now there’s a backstory in play that can be minded for inspiration, the opportunity is too good to ignore.