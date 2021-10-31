Kit Harington Says Watching Game Of Thrones Prequel Series Could Be Painful

Kit Harington dedicated almost a decade of his life to Game of Thrones, with the HBO Max phenomenon turning the unknown actor into a household name, so he’ll always remain immensely in the show’s debt.

He may have considered retiring from acting altogether when his time in Westeros drew to a close, but he ended up boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead to take a major role in Eternals. HBO still has major plans in store for George R.R. Martin’s universe, though, with prequel series House of the Dragon slated to arrive next year.

In a new interview with Insider, Harington admitted that it’s going to be a little painful for him to see other actors get to play in the sandbox that he called home for so long, even though he’ll be diligently checking out all ten episodes.

“I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel. There’s going to be a rawness there. Of course, I’m going to watch it and I’m going to support Miguel Sapochnik, who’s helming the show. I wish them all the best, but it’s so close to my heart, that story, that, of course, there might be a bit of pain there.”

Game of Thrones was never going to last forever, and a lot of fans wished showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had called it a day after seven seasons given the reception afforded to the eighth, so Harington won’t be the only alumni watching House of the Dragon through a bittersweet lens as a new cast of characters tell stories set in the same mythology.