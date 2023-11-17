Kyra Green reveals that she had a connection with a different islander on ‘Love Island Games’ that did not make it onto our television screens

Premiering earlier this month, Love Island Games is already starting to dwindle down after just a few weeks, with islanders like Toby Aromolaran, Lisa Celander, Curtis Pritchard, and more packing their bags and leaving the villa far too soon…

Aside from the names listed above, a fan-favorite islander who had an extremely short-lived experience on the inaugural season of Love Island Games was Kyra Green of Love Island: USA, arriving on day 5, instantaneously hitting it off with Megan Barton-Hanson of Love Island: UK, and then leaving on day 11 after falling short in a challenge.

For those who are unfamiliar, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from various versions of the beloved competition series — from Love Island: USA, to Love Island: UK, to Love Island: Australia and beyond — for a “second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

Naturally, being a strong competitor is imperative in this iteration of Love Island, and due to her poor performance in the iconic “Heart Rate Challenge” (which she competed in alongside Carrington Rodriguez of Love Island: USA after Megan had to leave the hit competition show due to medical reasons), Kyra and Carrington were ultimately dumped from the villa.

While fans of the Love Island franchise got to see Kyra’s relationships with both Megan and Carrington play out on Love Island Games, the ousted islander revealed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture that there was one connection that she had that did not make it onto our television screens, despite being a strong one. Keep scrolling to find out who the mystery man (or perhaps woman) is…

Photo via Instagram/@cely

According to Kyra Green herself, apparently within the villa, she and Cely Vazquez (also from Love Island: USA) had quite a bit of flirtatiousness going on, spilling all of the tea in said interview.

“One thing they didn’t show, and Cely has talked about this, was me and her pursuing each other. They didn’t show it,” Kyra revealed, ultimately shocking fans of the Love Island franchise.

The 26-year-old continued, “That was the only time where I was like, ‘Okay, we’re friends, but we’ve always had this question on each other,’ and we were like, ‘Okay, maybe we’re going to pursue it in here,’ but things just didn’t work out like that in there,” likely due to the strong bond that Kyra formed with Megan from the very beginning, as well as the love triangle Cely was in with both Toby Aromolaran and Eyal Booker — it was just too complicated!

Given that the timing wasn’t right, have Kyra and Cely explored a relationship with one another since filming for Love Island Games wrapped? Naturally, the Los Angeles native cleared the air, admitting that those within the Love Island franchise are “one big family.”

“You never know what’s going to happen. There are so many different connections and things, but it’s an insane experience that only a certain amount of us know what it feels like,” she continued with a beaming smile.

Who knows what the future has in store for Kyra and Cely? It is safe to say our fingers are crossed…

While Kyra Green is already greatly missed in the villa, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock to see how the rest of the inaugural season unfolds — with six new bombshells entering the villa, things are starting to get crazy!