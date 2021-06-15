Loki is about to face off against an evil – or more evil – version of himself as his very own Disney Plus show continues. This much we know from the Marvel series’ first episode, which saw Owen Wilson’s Mobius confirm to Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief that the Time Variance Authority needs his help in hunting down a dark variant of the Asgardian trickster who is playing havoc with the Sacred Timeline. But who is this mysterious other Loki?

Though the studio has yet to announce it, we’re pretty darn sure that it’s going to be Lady Loki, as played by Sophia Di Martino. A promo has confirmed that the character is gender-fluid, and set photos from a while back revealed the British actress in a costume that looked very Loki-like. Add that to Di Martino’s stunt double being credited as the stand-in for the Dark Loki in episode 1 and all the evidence is pointing to Lady Loki being the show’s big bad.

But how could the villainess look on screen? Well, digital artist Mizuri has mocked up this piece of fan art which imagines Di Martino as the female version of everyone’s favorite Marvel antihero, and you can check it out in the gallery below:

Here's How Lady Loki Could Look In The Disney Plus Series 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the comics, Lady Loki came about when Thor’s brother possessed the body of Lady Sif. Seeing as Jaimie Alexander isn’t playing the role in the show, though, presumably her origins have been changed for the MCU. It’s possible she’s an alternate version of the character from another universe, in fact, in which case she would be the first being from elsewhere in the multiverse to appear in the franchise.

As it’s such an open secret at this point – excepting any major twist we haven’t foreseen – hopefully Lady Loki will be revealed to be the one behind it all sooner rather than later. It’s feasible she could even show her face in this week’s second episode of Loki, which hits Disney Plus on Wednesday.