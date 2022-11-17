Latest episode of ‘Abbott Elementary’ has fans falling all over TV’s newest almost-couple

Abbott Elementary is continuing to smash all expectations as its second season continues its run on ABC, but one of the show’s biggest story arcs concerning lead characters Janine and Gregory has fans at the edge of absolute insanity.

In the most recent episode of the show, titled “Egg Drop”, Janine, played by the show’s creator and writer Quinta Brunson, and Gregory, played by Tyler James Williams, shared an almost intimate moment. Gregory — Mr. Eddie to the school’s children — reaches high in a display of realism to combat Janine’s — Miss Teagues — typical brand of hyper-optimism.

Of course, Williams is much, much, much taller than Brunson, and the scene leaves them chest-to-chest, looking like they’re about to kiss. Sadly, we’re being tortured once again, and the kiss we’re all waiting for never arrives.

To put it lightly, fans of Abbott Elementary are not coping well.

Another week of Janine and Gregory not being together #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/rIsVDHEaM8 — Nikki (@Nikki____G) November 17, 2022

gregory and janine are gonna be the death of me istg 😭#AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/5bluVIPoRq — SP saw Wakanda Forever (@sp_capalot) November 17, 2022

janine and gregory being that close oh my stomach DROPPED #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/KJDVrh97Gz — k. ♡ | fan account (@blkwatcher) November 17, 2022

Janine, ever the problem-solver, thinks to stand on a chair to reach Gregory’s hand and…immediately hits the ground face-first.

Gregory helping Janine up every time she falls 🫶🏽 #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/0JGTjTuooP — wakanda forever movie of the year (@westspalace) November 17, 2022

i thought janine was going to stand on the chair and look gregory eye to eye #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/zWQd2LK8Ad — g (@geminisantics) November 17, 2022

We’ll simply have to wait for next week’s episode to see if these two finally make the move we all desperately want them to, even though we’re sure they won’t and we’ll continue to be tortured relentlessly for the rest of the season and maybe for the rest of our time on Earth.

Abbott Elementary cleaned up at the 2022 Emmys, with Brunson winning for writing — and being interrupted by Jimmy Kimmel — and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara on the show, winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy, and delivering an instantly iconic speech.