Latest Fantasy News: A ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 update softens the blow of a poor box office performance by ‘Renfield’

Early expectations for Nick Cage’s latest foray into vamparism were high, but it seems Redfield’s box office performance doesn’t quite match up to viewer hype.

Hype for the wild blood-sucking release was sky-high, ahead of its release to theaters, but it seems audiences failed to actually show up for the film. An abysmal opening weekend is souring excitement for the wacky horror comedy, as The Super Mario Bros Movie instead rockets past to dominate the box office.

Perhaps the rising prominence of televised fantasy is to blame, as fans increasingly find their fantasy fix delivered on the small screen, rather than the big. Fans flock to shows like House of the Dragon and Critical Role, but don’t seem nearly so consistent when it comes to theatrical releases. Instead, they’re happily sitting at home, awaiting the appearance of a Critical Role favorite in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and soaking up every detail they can find about House of the Dragon’s second season.

An obvious season 2 detail is still enough to get House of the Dragon fans hyped

Image via HBO Max

The wait for season two of House of the Dragon is already agonizing, and its barely even begun. With months — and maybe years — of waiting still ahead, fans are gobbling up each and every detail, no matter how minor, about the show’s future. Even the reveal that the story in season two will pick up “where it left off” in season one is enough to get audience members hyped, despite the obvious nature of said “reveal.”

Despite high interest, Renfield performs poorly at the box office

via Univeral Pictures

A Critical Role favorite announces his involvement in Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Critical Role

The highly-anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is mere weeks from release, and gamers can hardly contain their excitement. News that a treasured member of the Critical Role cast is among the video game’s voice talent is only ramping up hype more, as Matthew Mercer fans gush over his impending debut as Gandondorf, the franchise’s overarching villain. His role in the video game seems particularly fitting when Mercer’s long standing passion for the franchise is considered, and fan’s can’t wait to see him smash the role out of the park.