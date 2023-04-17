‘House of the Dragon’ gets Season 2 update that book readers probably already guessed

House of the Dragon producer and showrunner Ryan Condal has shared an update on season two of the Game of Thrones spinoff, after last year’s season finale left us hanging with the Targaryen family’s civil war reaching a boiling point, following a number of notable deaths.

Condal and House of the Dragon star, Paddy Considine appeared at Deadline’s Contenders Television to celebrate the success of the Game of Thrones spin-off’s first season. Condal gave a not-so-surprising update about season two of the prequel series, stating that the show “will continue where it left off.” Fortunately, small, yet vague details about season two’s events were still shared along with that obvious statement, via Deadline.

Condal told fans that the second installment would “fall into more the more traditional rhythms of storytelling” and what we’re familiar with in Game of Thrones. He shared his excitement about showcasing a story about a house “tearing itself apart from within,” and how the pieces for this conflict have been set.

“I’m excited to pick up where we left off. Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things.”

Sadly, due to the season moving forward to the start of the Dance of the Dragons civil war, this meant that Considine’s character, King Viserys is unlikely to return. The actor was glad that his story wasn’t dragged out and the fact that his character was shortlived made his tale even “stronger.”

“The story was told. I’m glad they didn’t drag Viserys out. The fact it was put into eight episodes, it just made his arc all that stronger.”

As a refresher, season one ended with the death of Lucerys, no thanks to Aemond’s dragon. The news is passed on to Rhaenyra, which led to the show’s ending scene of her incensed reaction, undoubtedly preparing her revenge against the Hightowers. HBO has announced that production on season two of the prequel has begun, and only time will tell when the second season will be released.

At the moment, it was revealed that House of the Dragon season two could still be released by 2024, but HBO warns of a possible delay due to “production quality.” So while the wait for the second season could take its time, all episodes of House of the Dragon season one are available to stream on HBO Max.