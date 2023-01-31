Latest Fantasy News: The ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom digs in its heels as Imgur and Reddit take starkly different approaches to celebrating the stars of ‘Wednesday’

Netflix is canceling shows left and right, and even its most popular series aren’t safe.

A slew of fantasy releases got the ax over the last year and a half, and many will never see another season. Warrior Nun could be the exception to the rule, if the passionate campaign to bring it back keeps up the pressure.

Wednesday‘s future on the streamer is far more guaranteed, so fans of Jenna Ortega’s dour take on the character can sit easy and await season two. The show’s broad popularity all but guarantees it a lengthy stint on the platform, and is already paying off for its primary stars. Not all attention is good attention, however, a lesson Reddit clearly needs to learn.

Two popular Wednesday actresses appear in the 2022 series, thanks to Christina Ricci’s return — not as Wednesday, but as an alternate supporting character. The world’s first Wednesday doesn’t appear in the latest Addams Family release, but her fans are still remembering Lisa Loring’s take on the character in the wake of her untimely death.

Longtime Addams Family fans mourn Lisa Loring

Image via MGM Television

Fans are mourning the death of the original actor behind Wednesday Addams, following her premature death at the age of 64. A friend of Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original 1960s Addams Family run, shared news of her death on social media on Jan. 30. She celebrated the late actor’s career in television and film, honoring her as “embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Reddit needs to alter its approach in celebrating the stars of Wednesday

Image via Netflix

Reddit is celebrating Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in all the wrong ways. A page dedicated to lusting after the young actress leans far too heard into the lewd, and seemingly celebrates the actor’s youthful appearance far too much. Fans should look to Imgur for an example of how to celebrate an actor in a far less stomach-turning manner, as they ring in each fresh Wednesday with a slew of celebratory Christina Ricci posts.

Warrior Nun diehards could earn rewards as the campaign pushes onward

Image via Netflix

The campaign to save Netflix’s Warrior Nun has been ongoing for months now, and the passionate fanbase behind it is trudging ever onward. Despite an overall lack of results, the fandom refuses to back down, alongside series show runner Simon Barry. Barry is a vital element in the ongoing campaign, and he recently promised rewards to the dedicated fans who’ve helped #SaveWarriorNun get this far. Assuming the campaign reaches 10 million tweets, he’s promising to release the script pages for a fan favorite scene, along with “some other goodies.”